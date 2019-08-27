EFL Cup
Oxford Utd0Millwall2

Oxford United v Millwall

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 15Mousinho
  • 5Moore
  • 33Berkoe
  • 16Baptiste
  • 20Hanson
  • 18Sykes
  • 7Hall
  • 19Mackie
  • 14Forde

Substitutes

  • 2Cadden
  • 4Dickie
  • 10Woodburn
  • 13Stevens
  • 17Henry
  • 22Thorne
  • 50Goodrham

Millwall

  • 14Steele
  • 2McCarthy
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 11Ferguson
  • 42Mitchell
  • 22O'Brien
  • 6Williams
  • 16Molumby
  • 19Elliott
  • 23Bödvarsson

Substitutes

  • 3Wallace
  • 8Thompson
  • 10Smith
  • 12Romeo
  • 18Leonard
  • 21Mahoney
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
3,693

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Jayson Molumby (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Millwall 2. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason McCarthy with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Elliott Moore.

Attempt missed. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Forde.

Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.

Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Oxford United 0, Millwall 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Millwall 1.

Attempt blocked. Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.

Foul by Jayson Molumby (Millwall).

Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall).

Jamie Hanson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jason McCarthy (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).

Attempt missed. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).

Robert Hall (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Long with a cross.

Attempt saved. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Berkoe (Oxford United).

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).

Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall).

Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.

Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).

Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luke Steele.

Attempt saved. Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Hall.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Millwall 1. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a headed pass.

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Berkoe (Oxford United).

Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Shane Ferguson.

