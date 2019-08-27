Attempt saved. Ethan Hamilton (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Southend United v Milton Keynes Dons
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Southend
- 13Bishop
- 24DemetriouSubstituted forBwomonoat 45'minutes
- 19Shaughnessy
- 26Lennon
- 39Blackman
- 18Mantom
- 5Milligan
- 16Hamilton
- 10Cox
- 7HumphrysBooked at 28mins
- 14Goodship
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 4Hyam
- 6Ridgewell
- 15Kiernan
- 17Ndukwu
- 23Kelman
MK Dons
- 22Moore
- 4Walsh
- 5Poole
- 16Martin
- 25Brittain
- 8Gilbey
- 29Kasumu
- 3Lewington
- 10Healey
- 9Bowery
- 14Agard
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 2Williams
- 6Cargill
- 11Dickenson
- 24Houghton
- 26Boateng
- 27Nombe
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Russell Martin.
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, MK Dons 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Elvis Bwomono replaces Jason Demetriou.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, MK Dons 2.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stuart Moore.
Attempt saved. Ethan Hamilton (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Cox.
Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Bowery with a headed pass.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Andre Blackman (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, MK Dons 2. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Regan Poole.
Russell Martin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
Foul by Jordan Bowery (MK Dons).
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Cox with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, MK Dons 1. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Agard.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Russell Martin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
Booking
Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
Attempt saved. Jason Demetriou (Southend United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Milligan.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stuart Moore.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Mantom.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Sam Mantom.
Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Hand ball by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Simon Cox with a cross.
Match report to follow.