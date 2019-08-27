Substitution, Coventry City. Zain Westbrooke replaces Gervane Kastaneer.
Watford v Coventry City
Line-ups
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 2Janmaat
- 6Mariappa
- 27Kabasele
- 36Foulquier
- 23Sarr
- 20Quina
- 14Chalobah
- 22Success
- 37Pereyra
- 10Welbeck
Substitutes
- 5Prödl
- 7Deulofeu
- 8Cleverley
- 17Peñaranda
- 21Femenía
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 35Bachmann
Coventry
- 13Wilson
- 23Dabo
- 4Rose
- 15Hyam
- 3MasonSubstituted forMcCallumat 46'minutes
- 38Eccles
- 6Kelly
- 17O'Hare
- 33Kastaneer
- 21Bakayoko
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
Substitutes
- 1Marosi
- 5McFadzean
- 10Jobello
- 24Godden
- 25Westbrooke
- 26Shipley
- 31McCallum
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Domingos Quina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Coventry City).
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Watford).
Gervane Kastaneer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Success (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 2, Coventry City 0. Daryl Janmaat (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt missed. Domingos Quina (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat with a cross.
Offside, Coventry City. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Amadou Bakayoko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Sam McCallum replaces Brandon Mason.
Second Half
Second Half begins Watford 1, Coventry City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Watford 1, Coventry City 0.
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles following a corner.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Isaac Success.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Isaac Success (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).
Offside, Coventry City. Fankaty Dabo tries a through ball, but Gervane Kastaneer is caught offside.
Foul by Domingos Quina (Watford).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Coventry City 0. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Attempt blocked. Domingos Quina (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Foul by Danny Welbeck (Watford).
Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Ben Wilson.
Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josh Eccles.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Success (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
