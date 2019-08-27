Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Newport County v West Ham United
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Newport
- 30Townsend
- 12McNamara
- 5Howkins
- 25O'Brien
- 3Haynes
- 8Dolan
- 10Sheehan
- 7Willmott
- 20Whitely
- 9Amond
- 15Abrahams
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Leadbitter
- 17Bennett
- 21Collins
- 22Maloney
- 26Ekpiteta
- 27Inniss
West Ham
- 13Jiménez
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 15C Sánchez
- 11Snodgrass
- 19Wilshere
- 18Fornals
- 30AntonioSubstituted forFelipe Andersonat 8'minutes
- 27Ajeti
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 21Ogbonna
- 22Haller
- 41Rice
- 53Johnson
- 54Coventry
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Josh Sheehan.
Attempt blocked. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mark O'Brien.
Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Newport County).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kyle Howkins.
Attempt missed. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Willmott.
Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Offside, West Ham United. Fabián Balbuena tries a through ball, but Albian Ajeti is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Corey Whitely (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Padraig Amond.
Second Half
Second Half begins Newport County 0, West Ham United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Newport County 0, West Ham United 1.
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, West Ham United 1. Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Newport County. Matthew Dolan tries a through ball, but Tristan Abrahams is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Carlos Sánchez (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Padraig Amond (Newport County).
Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Albian Ajeti (West Ham United).
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).
Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (West Ham United).
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dan McNamara (Newport County).
Match report to follow.