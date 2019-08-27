Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Kenny McLean.
Crawley Town v Norwich City
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Crawley
- 35Luyambula
- 18Sesay
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3Doherty
- 21Bulman
- 12Ferguson
- 7Grego-Cox
- 28CamaraBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMoraisat 34'minutes
- 30Lubala
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 10Nadesan
- 14Francomb
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 22Morais
- 26Galach
Norwich
- 21Fährmann
- 3Byram
- 6ZimmermannSubstituted forBuendíaat 55'minutes
- 15KloseSubstituted forGodfreyat 27'minutes
- 16Heise
- 24Amadou
- 8VrancicBooked at 29mins
- 7Roberts
- 32Srbeny
- 23McLean
- 35Idah
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Godfrey
- 10Leitner
- 12Lewis
- 17Buendía
- 18Stiepermann
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt blocked. David Sesay (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Michael Luyambula.
Attempt blocked. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a through ball.
Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Emiliano Buendía replaces Christoph Zimmermann.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dannie Bulman.
Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).
David Sesay (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Filipe Morais (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ibrahim Amadou (Norwich City).
Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crawley Town 1, Norwich City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Norwich City 0.
Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
Attempt blocked. Philip Heise (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Srbeny.
Offside, Norwich City. Sam Byram tries a through ball, but Patrick Roberts is caught offside.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Josh Doherty.
Foul by Ibrahim Amadou (Norwich City).
Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ibrahim Amadou (Norwich City).
Filipe Morais (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Patrick Roberts (Norwich City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Sam Byram with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Filipe Morais replaces Panutche Camara because of an injury.
Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Booking
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
