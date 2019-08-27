Oliver Sarkic (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Burton Albion v Morecambe
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Burton
- 1O'Hara
- 2Brayford
- 21O'Toole
- 6Wallace
- 3DanielBooked at 19mins
- 4Edwards
- 7Quinn
- 8Fraser
- 10Akins
- 27Boyce
- 17Sarkic
Substitutes
- 5Buxton
- 11Templeton
- 13Bywater
- 14Sbarra
- 15Hutchinson
- 18Nartey
- 19Anderson
Morecambe
- 21Halstead
- 27Tanner
- 12Sutton
- 5Old
- 3Conlan
- 15Wildig
- 14BrewittBooked at 58mins
- 18Oates
- 8Alessandra
- 11Ellison
- 9StocktonSubstituted forMillerat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Roche
- 6Tutte
- 7O'Sullivan
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 20Jagne
- 24Miller
- 33Cranston
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 1,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Rhys Oates (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Shaun Miller replaces Cole Stockton.
John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wildig.
Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Brewitt (Morecambe).
Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by George Tanner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Steven Old.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra with a cross.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Burton Albion).
George Tanner (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
Booking
Tom Brewitt (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Brewitt (Morecambe).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.
Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Morecambe).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Burton Albion).
Lewis Alessandra (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 3, Morecambe 0. Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Brayford.
Offside, Morecambe. Cole Stockton tries a through ball, but Lewis Alessandra is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Fraser with a cross.
Attempt missed. John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Fraser with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Steven Old.
Second Half
Second Half begins Burton Albion 2, Morecambe 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Morecambe 0.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 2, Morecambe 0. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Sarkic.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Tom Brewitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Edwards.
Match report to follow.