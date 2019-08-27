Goal! Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 4. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Crewe Alexandra v Aston Villa
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Crewe
- 13Richards
- 2Ng
- 5Lancashire
- 6Nolan
- 25Adebisi
- 4Wintle
- 11Ainley
- 16LowerySubstituted forJonesat 68'minutes
- 19Dale
- 9PorterSubstituted forAneneat 45'minutes
- 10KirkSubstituted forFinneyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 7Powell
- 8Jones
- 12Green
- 14Finney
- 15Hunt
- 17Anene
Aston Villa
- 12Steer
- 27El Mohamady
- 15Konsa
- 30Hause
- 18TargettSubstituted forGuilbertat 43'minutes
- 14Hourihane
- 11Nakamba
- 8LansburyBooked at 58mins
- 23JotaSubstituted forGrealishat 68'minutes
- 39Davis
- 21El Ghazi
Substitutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10Grealish
- 24Guilbert
- 25Nyland
- 29Tshibola
- 41Ramsey
- 51Archer
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. James Jones replaces Tommy Lowery.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Oliver Finney replaces Charlie Kirk.
Attempt missed. Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Ainley following a fast break.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Perry Ng.
Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Owen Dale.
Foul by Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa).
Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
Attempt missed. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Owen Dale with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa).
Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Keinan Davis following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Perry Ng.
Attempt missed. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jota following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Perry Ng.
Attempt missed. Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chuma Anene.
Attempt missed. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charlie Kirk.
Foul by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Owen Dale.
Attempt missed. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Owen Dale with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chuma Anene replaces Chris Porter.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 3.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 3. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Frederic Guilbert.
Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Frederic Guilbert replaces Matt Targett because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Matt Targett (Aston Villa).
Foul by Matt Targett (Aston Villa).
Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Jota (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
