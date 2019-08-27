Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Leeds United v Stoke City
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Casilla
- 28Berardi
- 23Phillips
- 40Davis
- 38McCalmontBooked at 33minsSubstituted forForshawat 45'minutes
- 17Hélder Costa
- 44Bogusz
- 46ShackletonSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
- 3Douglas
- 14Nketiah
- 47ClarkeSubstituted forHarrisonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 5White
- 9Bamford
- 10Alioski
- 22Harrison
- 30Miazek
- 36Gotts
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 14Smith
- 12Carter-VickersBooked at 60mins
- 6Batth
- 15Martins IndiBooked at 22mins
- 3Ward
- 38Woods
- 22Clucas
- 7Ince
- 9Vokes
- 26Campbell
Substitutes
- 8Etebo
- 16Davies
- 20Hogan
- 23Verlinden
- 24Cousins
- 31Duffy
- 37Collins
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Booking
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City).
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City).
Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Ince (Stoke City).
Hand ball by Sam Vokes (Stoke City).
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Leif Davis (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross following a set piece situation.
Mateusz Bogusz (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City).
Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.
Offside, Leeds United. Kiko Casilla tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Barry Douglas (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Foul by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).
Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jack Harrison replaces Jack Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Adam Forshaw replaces Alfie McCalmont.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Ben White replaces Jamie Shackleton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leeds United 0, Stoke City 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Stoke City 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sam Vokes (Stoke City).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Stoke City 2. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Stoke City 1. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Attempt missed. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Woods (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Booking
Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United).
Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross following a corner.
Match report to follow.