Substitution, Derby County. Jack Marriott replaces Louie Sibley.
Nottingham Forest v Derby County
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 30Samba
- 11Cash
- 3Pereira Figueiredo
- 4Worrall
- 2Oliveira Ribeiro
- 40JohnsonSubstituted forAntunes Carvalhoat 57'minutes
- 13Bostock
- 17Semedo Esteves
- 23Lolley
- 14Mir Vicente
- 37Adomah
Substitutes
- 7Grabban
- 10Antunes Carvalho
- 16Jenkinson
- 19Ameobi
- 28Maia Silva
- 36Rodríguez Benito
- 49Muric
Derby
- 12Hamer
- 23Holmes
- 33Davies
- 16Clarke
- 48BuchananBooked at 28mins
- 4Shinnie
- 17Evans
- 49Whittaker
- 40SibleySubstituted forMarriottat 58'minutes
- 7PatersonBooked at 49mins
- 20Bennett
Substitutes
- 6Keogh
- 10Lawrence
- 14Marriott
- 21Roos
- 38Knight
- 41Bird
- 43Mitchell-Lawson
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. João Carvalho replaces Brennan Johnson.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Graeme Shinnie (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Adomah.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Yuri Ribeiro.
Booking
Jamie Paterson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Derby County).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Mason Bennett (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfa Semedo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest).
Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Mason Bennett (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest).
Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Sibley.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Graeme Shinnie (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Foul by John Bostock (Nottingham Forest).
Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 0. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.
Match report to follow