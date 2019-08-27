Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Preston North End v Hull City
Line-ups
Preston
- 25Ripley
- 8Browne
- 14Storey
- 23Huntington
- 17Ginnelly
- 7Bayliss
- 18Ledson
- 44Potts
- 10Harrop
- 19Green
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forStockleyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Crowe
- 15Rafferty
- 20Stockley
- 30Baxter
- 32O'Reilly
- 33Walker
- 39Bodin
Hull
- 13Ingram
- 16McKenzie
- 25Pennington
- 3Tafazolli
- 21FlemingSubstituted forStewartat 37'minutes
- 10Toral
- 8Batty
- 37Da Silva Lopes
- 19Bowler
- 14Dicko
- 27Magennis
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 4de Wijs
- 5Burke
- 6Stewart
- 9Eaves
- 20Bowen
- 31Lewis-Potter
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Daniel Batty (Hull City).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Josh Bowler.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Bayliss following a fast break.
Andre Green (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jayden Stockley replaces Tom Barkhuizen.
Second Half
Second Half begins Preston North End 2, Hull City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Preston North End 2, Hull City 1.
Attempt saved. Josh Ginnelly (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andre Green.
Attempt saved. Andre Green (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.
Josh Ginnelly (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nouha Dicko (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Batty with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Josh Ginnelly.
Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Kevin Stewart replaces Brandon Fleming.
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Harrop following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Josh Magennis.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 2, Hull City 1. Josh Magennis (Hull City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Alan Browne (Preston North End) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Hull City. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Tom Bayliss (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brad Potts.
Offside, Hull City. Josh Magennis tries a through ball, but Josh Bowler is caught offside.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Paul Huntington (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nouha Dicko (Hull City).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 2, Hull City 0. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.
Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).
Nouha Dicko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Hull City 0. Paul Huntington (Preston North End) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Harrop following a set piece situation.
Tom Bayliss (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Toral (Hull City).
Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Jon Toral (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Magennis.
Match report to follow