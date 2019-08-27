Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sam Gallagher replaces Bradley Dack.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 15Jagielka
- 19StearmanBooked at 7mins
- 20BryanSubstituted forStevensat 24'minutes
- 18Freeman
- 27Besic
- 16Norwood
- 14Morrison
- 23Osborn
- 9McBurnieSubstituted forFreemanat 45'minutes
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 3Stevens
- 6Basham
- 7Lundstram
- 8Freeman
- 17McGoldrick
- 21Verrips
- 22Mousset
Blackburn
- 13Leutwiler
- 2Nyambe
- 26Lenihan
- 3Williams
- 5Cunningham
- 29Evans
- 6Smallwood
- 39Buckley
- 23DackSubstituted forGallagherat 60'minutes
- 8Rothwell
- 7Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 9Gallagher
- 10Graham
- 11Chapman
- 27Travis
- 35Grayson
- 37Rankin-Costello
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Attempt blocked. Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Armstrong with a cross.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United).
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Sheffield United).
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Darragh Lenihan tries a through ball, but Adam Armstrong is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Luke Freeman replaces Oliver McBurnie.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ravel Morrison (Sheffield United).
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers).
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
