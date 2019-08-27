EFL Cup
Sheff Utd2Blackburn0

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 15Jagielka
  • 19StearmanBooked at 7mins
  • 20BryanSubstituted forStevensat 24'minutes
  • 18Freeman
  • 27Besic
  • 16Norwood
  • 14Morrison
  • 23Osborn
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forFreemanat 45'minutes
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 3Stevens
  • 6Basham
  • 7Lundstram
  • 8Freeman
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 21Verrips
  • 22Mousset

Blackburn

  • 13Leutwiler
  • 2Nyambe
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Williams
  • 5Cunningham
  • 29Evans
  • 6Smallwood
  • 39Buckley
  • 23DackSubstituted forGallagherat 60'minutes
  • 8Rothwell
  • 7Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Graham
  • 11Chapman
  • 27Travis
  • 35Grayson
  • 37Rankin-Costello
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sam Gallagher replaces Bradley Dack.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).

Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

Attempt blocked. Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Armstrong with a cross.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United).

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Freeman (Sheffield United).

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Darragh Lenihan tries a through ball, but Adam Armstrong is caught offside.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Luke Freeman replaces Oliver McBurnie.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ravel Morrison (Sheffield United).

Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers).

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers).

Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Match report to follow.

