Scottish Gossip: Celtic, St Johnstone, Stevie May, Steven Fletcher, Tom Hateley, Rangers, Scotland, Aberdeen

Celtic are close to sealing a season-long loan deal for Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, but face competition from Fiorentina, Napoli and Galatasaray. (Daily Express)

St Johnstone have failed in a loan bid for their former striker striker Stevie May of Aberdeen and been told he's only available on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Striker Steven Fletcher, 32, is considering international retirement as he waits to discuss his Scotland future with manager Steve Clarke. (Scotsman)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has warned critics not to write the team off after their rocky start to the season at home and abroad. (Sun)

Former Motherwell and Dundee defender Tom Hateley - who helped Piast Gilwice to a shock Polish title success last season - says Rangers' firepower will prove too strong for Legia Warsaw in their Europa League play-off. (Herald)

AIK forward Tarik Elyounoussi insists his side have nothing to fear against Celtic in their Europa League play-off, saying: "They lost four goals at home to Cluj and the Scottish league is not so good." (Herald)

Scotland Under-21s head coach Scot Gemmill says the national team are lucky to have Steve Clarke as manager after the former Kilmarnock boss beat him to the job of replacing Alex McLeish. (Sun)

Liam Morrison, 16, who left Celtic to join Bayern Munich last week, believes the move can help him achieve his dream of becoming the best defender in world. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine believes the club's new signings have been given a crash course in expectation at Pittodrie after a run of three defeats on the bounce was ended by a narrow League Cup win at Dundee. (Daily Mail, print edition)