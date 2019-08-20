Will Keane: Ipswich Town re-sign striker on one-year deal

Will Keane has had previous loan spells with Wigan, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston

Ipswich Town have re-signed striker Will Keane on an initial one-year deal.

The former Manchester United trainee, 26, spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tractor Boys, scoring three goals in 12 games but failing to save them from relegation.

Keane was released by Hull this summer and is close to fitness after having surgery on a hamstring injury.

His contract with Paul Lambert's League One side includes the option of a 12-month extension.

