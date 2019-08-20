Nathan Thompson: Peterborough full-back has 'no regrets' over Portsmouth exit

Nathan Thompson scored Portsmouth's equaliser in the EFL Trophy final against Sunderland last season

Nathan Thompson says he has no regrets at turning down the offer of a new contract at Portsmouth.

The full-back completed a move to fellow League One side Peterborough on Friday after beginning the new season out of contract and without a club.

"I have a young family and I was trying to do what's best for them," Thompson told BBC Radio Solent.

The 28-year-old made 78 appearances in two seasons at Pompey, scoring in the EFL Trophy final against Sunderland.

Thompson could make his debut for Posh against Southend United on Tuesday.

The former Swindon Town player had looked set for a move to a Championship club in the summer, but no deals materialised before the transfer deadline.

"Football's a very short career, it's not about having regrets and you've got to take an opportunity when it comes," he said.

"I thought the opportunity was there and for whatever reason, it didn't pan out like that. I can accept that, we move on, draw a line under it and start a new chapter.

"Portsmouth is a club I hold in high regard and I'll always have a huge sense of pride and satisfaction to have played for them.

"The fans were fantastic during my time at Fratton Park and it meant the world to me and my family."