Lionesses: Phil Neville names four debutants in squad for friendlies

Chelsea's Bethany England has been handed her debut senior call-up

Lionesses coach Phil Neville has named his 24-player squad for England women's upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Norway.

Neville has selected 19 players who featured in the Women's World Cup, as well handing call-ups to four debutants.

Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott has been rested after her outstanding World Cup campaign.

World Cup team-mates Ellen White and Karen Bardsley miss out through injury.

Chelsea's Bethany England, 25, and Manchester City's Aoife Mannion, 23, have been handed their first senior call-ups, alongside two of the Young Lionesses' bronze medal-winning Under-20 World Cup squad, 21-year-old Sandy MacIver and 20-year-old Anna Patten.

"In selecting my squad it was important to me to ensure we're always working to bring exciting young talent through the pathway and into the senior team," Neville said.

"I'm delighted to be able to give Beth, Aoife, Anna and Sandy their first senior call-ups. It's a huge moment in their careers and they fully deserve the honour, having impressed me so much during last season."

The Lionesses face Belgium in Leuven on 29 August, before travelling to Bergen to take on their World Cup quarter-final opponents Norway on 3 September.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Aoife Mannion, Abbie McManus, Anna Patten, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Lucy Bronze, Jade Moore, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Toni Duggan, Bethany England, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor