County Antrim Shield: Crusaders to start defence against Sirocco Works

Crusaders celebrate after winning the County Antrim Shield in March

Crusaders will begin their bid to retain the County Antrim Shield against Intermediate League side Sirocco Works.

The eight Premierships teams involved are at home against lower league opposition in round one next month.

Linfield host East Belfast, Glentoran take on Ballyclare Comrades and Cliftonville face Knockbreda.

Ballymena meet Championship leaders Dundela, Ards play Queen's, Larne go up against PSNI and Carrick Rangers have been drawn against H&W Welders.

The round one games will be played on 10 September while the quarter-final draw has also been made with the four ties scheduled for 15 October.

Possible last-eight encounters include Ballymena at home against the Crues and a Windsor Park showdown between Linfield and Cliftonville.

The Crues are aiming for a Co Antrim Shield hat-trick after beating Ballymena in the the 2018 final before edging Linfield 4-3 in this year's decider.

Toal's County Antrim Shield round one - Tuesday, 10 September Ards v Queen's University Cliftonville v Knockbreda Glentoran v Ballyclare Comrades Linfield v East Belfast Ballymena Utd v Dundela Crusaders v Sirocco Works Larne v PSNI Carrick Rangers v H&W Welders