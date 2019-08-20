Jack Stobbs: Livingston land winger on loan from Sheffield Wednesday

Stobbs played once in the EFL Cup for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Livingston have signed forward Jack Stobbs on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until January, with an option to extend the deal further.

The 22-year-old is most often used as a right winger but can also operate up front.

Stobbs made his Owls debut in 2014 but has managed just five more first team appearances since.

He had a loan spell at Port Vale, playing eight games for the League Two side in 2017.

