Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis leaves Italy for Djion

Alfred Gomis was in goal for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations following an injury to Edouard Mendy

Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis has left Italy for France to join Djion from Serie A club SPAL.

The 25-year old has signed four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club for his first stint outside Italy.

Gomis says he wants to develop at at Dijon after two seasons with SPAL, where he made 46 Serie A appearances including 20 matches last season.

"Dijon is a club that wants to grow, just like me as a player, that's why I'm here," he told the club's website.

"I was looking for a new experience and I found the perfect solution.

"I grew up in Italy, did my training in Italy and was looking for a new experience.

"Ligue 1 is a competitive league where I think I can show my qualities.

"There are many Senegalese playing in France and that helped a lot my choice. There are many good attackers in France."

Gomis was born in Senegal but grew up in Italy and progressed the youth ranks at Torino and was then loaned to several Italian clubs including Bologna and Cesena.

He played in five of Senegal's seven matches at last month's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt including the 1-0 loss in the final against Algeria after first choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy got injured in the group stage.

He was part of the Terranga Lions squad at 2018 World Cup in Russia but did not feature in any of their three matches at the tournament.