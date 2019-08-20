Zimbabwe appoint Joey Antipas as caretaker coach

Zimbabwe missed out on progressing to the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Joey Antipas has been appointed as Zimbabwe national team coach on a caretaker basis until the end of the year.

He replaces Sunday Chidzambga, who resigned after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Dynamos and national under-23 coach Tonderayi Ndiraya along with Harare City boss Lloyd Chitembwe will be his assistants.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) added that the trio will remain with their clubs and only serve as national team coaches when there are assignments.

First up for Antipas will be a 2022 World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia, with both legs set to be played between 2 and 10 September.

Zifa had been a foreign coach, but opted for Antipas, who won the domestic league with Motor Action in 2010 and his current club, Chicken Inn, in 2015.

He has had two previous spells with the Warriors as assistant coach.