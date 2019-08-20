Darren McGregor: Hibs defender out for 'several weeks' with abdominal injury

McGregor suffered the injury in the League Cup win over Morton

Hibernian have ruled out centre-back Darren McGregor for "several weeks" with an abdominal injury.

The 34-year-old went off 14 minutes into Saturday's 5-3 extra-time League Cup win over Morton after suffering the damage while playing a pass.

Hibs also have Tom James out with an ankle problem and fellow centre-back Ryan Porteous has yet to play a first-team game this term after knee surgery.

McGregor, who joined in 2015, signed a new four-year deal in April.