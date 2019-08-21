Jayne Ludlow: Wales coach urges qualification realism

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow was awarded an MBE for services to women's football in Wales in the Queen's Birthday Honours

Manager Jayne Ludlow says there needs to be realism about Wales' chance of reaching a first major finals.

As Wales prepare for their opening 2021 European Championship qualifier in the Faroe Islands on Thursday, 29 August, Ludlow estimates she can devote only 25% of her time to the senior side.

Her role includes overseeing all Wales' women's age-group teams as well as the senior team.

"The role I have is so big I don't have time to dwell on things," she said.

"Tonight I will go home and watch an under-19s game from last week and prepare the performance squad sessions for this week. That is reality, that is my job.

"But in the future, do I hope that whoever is sitting here answering your questions is solely a national senior team manager? Hell yes.

"I can't categorically say it for the Faroes or Belarus, but the other teams we come up against have a full time first team manager."

Ludlow signed a four-year contract extension last August having led Wales to second spot in World Cup qualifying behind eventual semi-finalists England.

The former Arsenal player is without record cap holder Jess Fishlock for Wales' first four qualifiers.

Currently recovering from a knee injury, Fishlock isn't expected to return until 2020.

Ludlow included four uncapped players in her squad of 22, including 15-year-old Carrie Jones.

"It would be nice to think we can make a success of this campaign... but we are building for the future," she said.

"It might not be what people want to hear, but we are still building. There are lots of areas that we have to grow."

Wales Manager Jayne Ludlow takes a training session with children at Lansdowne Primary School in Cardiff

Qualification clash in September

Ludlow has to prepare Wales for an age-grade tournament at the same time as preparing to travel to the Faroes. Wales also host Northern Ireland at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, 3 September.

"In terms of a priority area, it is obviously the senior national team, but it only takes up a quarter of our job," she added.

"We are going into September and we have both an under-17s and under-19s UEFA tournament.

"The under-19s tournament actually runs at the same time as the seniors and we have one group of staff."

Wales' last international was a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand in June

'Full time, semi-pro and amateur blend'

Ludlow says it will continue to be tough for Wales to achieve qualification to a major finals while they have part-time players in their ranks.

"Future campaigns will hopefully be campaigns in which the international manager can pick from a fully professional squad," she added.

"We'll have a cohort of fully pro players in the squad, a cohort of semi-professional and we will have amateurs and we will have to blend that as best we can."

