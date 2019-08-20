Jonathan Forte: Exeter City striker forced to retire aged 33

Jonathan Forte's last goal for Exeter came in a 2-0 win over Swindon on 1 January 2019

Exeter City striker Jonathan Forte has retired at the age of 33 because of a knee injury.

Forte scored five goals in 27 league appearances for the Grecians after joining from Notts County in July 2018.

In a 15-year career he played for 10 different clubs and scored 80 goals in 412 league games.

"I know what a great character he has been around the place and it is such a shame," boss Matt Taylor told the club website.

Forte, who began his career with Sheffield United, also played for Doncaster, Rotherham, Scunthorpe, Notts County, Southampton, Preston, Crawley and Oldham.