Lotta Okvist: Manchester United Women sign Swedish defender

Lotta Okvist could make her competitive debut for Manchester United Women against rivals Manchester City on 7 September

Manchester United Women have signed Swedish defender Lotta Okvist.

The 22-year-old, who has represented her country at Under-23 level, spent last season with Hammarby.

"I'm excited to be joining Manchester United, it's a special club and I can't wait for the opportunity to develop as a player here," she said.

"I'm confident in my ability and I hope to contribute a lot during this first season in one of the most competitive leagues."

