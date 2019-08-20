Sierra Leone's Musa Noah Kamara retracts 'too cold' comments

Sierra Leone's Musa Noah Kamara had signed for Swedish second tier club Trelleborgs FF

Sierra Leone forward Musa Noah Kamara has explained that the climate in Sweden was not the reason his contract with Trelleborgs was cancelled after just one week.

On Monday the club said the 19-year-old's three-and-a-half year deal was ended for "personal reasons".

At the time Kamara himself said he wanted to return to Freetown as he could not cope with the cold weather in Sweden.

After returning home he insisted the real reason he left was that he does not "want to miss the opportunity to play for his country against Liberia next month in the World Cup preliminary round matches".

"I want to qualify Sierra Leone to the 2022 World Cup," he added.

The two-legged World Cup qualifier against Liberia is set to be played between 2 and 10 September, a Fifa-recognised international window which compels clubs to release players to national teams.

He also apologised to Trelleborgs and added that he wants to the Swedish club after the World Cup qualifers.

Trelleborgs are yet to confirm whether he will be able to return to them.

His comments come after a meeting with the Sierra Leone Football Association on his arrival in Freetown.

He finished as the top goal scorer in the 2019 Sierra Leone Premier league, with his 15 goals helping East End Lions become champions.