Rangers v Celtic: Select your combined Old Firm XI
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
|Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic
|Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 1 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app
Rangers host Celtic in the first derby of the season on Sunday with a raft of new faces in contention to make their Old Firm debuts.
But which players would you pick in your combined XI? Make you selection below and share it with your friends.