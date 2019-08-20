EA Sports Cup: Brandywell to host Derry City v Dundalk decider

Dundalk’s Georgie Kelly and Derry City defender Ally Gilchrist in League of Ireland action

The Brandywell will stage the EA Sports Cup final between Derry City and League of Ireland champions Dundalk.

Tuesday's draw at the FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown determined that the Candystripes will get home team advantage as Declan Devine's side attempt to retain the title.

Derry City and Dundalk booked their spots in the final with semi-final victories over Waterford and Bohemians.

The final will be played on Saturday, 14 September with a 20:00 BST kick-off.

Dundalk's League of Ireland fixture against Shamrock Rovers on Friday 13 September has been postponed as a result.

Derry are the competition's most successful side having triumphed on 11 occasions, while Dundalk are second with six wins.

The 2018 final was also held at the Brandywell as Derry beat Cobh Ramblers 3-1.

Derry and Dundalk also meet this Friday night in the FAI Cup second round at the Brandywell, with kick-off at 19:45 BST.