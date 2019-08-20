Robert Page joins Ryan Giggs' Wales staff as Paul Bodin named U21 boss

Robert Page (left) and Ryan Giggs are former Wales team-mates

Wales Under-21s manager Robert Page has left his role to join Ryan Giggs' coaching staff with the senior side.

Former Wales defender Page will join Giggs and his assistant, Albert Stuivenberg, for the duration of Wales' Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Another former Wales defender, Paul Bodin, will succeed Page as U21s boss.

Robert Edwards, the U17s manager, will be promoted to Bodin's former U19s role, while Richard Williams steps up from U15s boss to the U17s.

Page joins Giggs' coaching team following the departure of Osian Roberts, who combined his role as an assistant coach with his primary job as the FAW Trust's technical director.

Earlier this month, Roberts was appointed the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's technical director on a five-year deal.