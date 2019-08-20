Football gossip: Zappacosta, Rojo, Sancho, Lemina, Jovic, Duncan

Roma have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea's Italian defender Davide Zappacosta, 27, on a season-long loan deal. (Guardian)

Turkish side Fenerbahce want to sign Manchester United's Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 29, on loan. (A Spor, via Manchester Evening News)

Borussia Dortmund have doubled 19-year-old England international winger Jadon Sancho's wages to £80,000-a-week to ward off interest from other clubs. (Bild - in German)

Premier League sides Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal are monitoring Rennes' 16-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga who inspired his side to a shock 2-1 win over PSG in Ligue 1 on Sunday. (Mail)

Real Madrid summer signing Luka Jovic could join AC Milan on loan, just two months after the 21-year-old striker completed a £62m to the Spanish side. (Gazzetta, via Sport Bible)

Monaco have agreed a deal to sign Southampton's Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina, 25, on a season-long loan with an option to buy. (RMC - in French)

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Danish side Nordsjaelland to take striker Bobby Duncan, 20, on a season-long loan. (Mail)

Besiktas have agreed a season-long loan deal with Tottenham's 24-year-old French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou. (TRT Spor - in Turkish)

Belgian side Club Bruges want to sign Tottenham's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28. (Express)

Players should 'boycott' social media It would send a "powerful message" after racial abuse of Paul Pogba, says Phil Neville

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been criticised for trying to copy Pep Guardiola's style of football after failing to win his first four matches as player-manager of Anderlecht. (Mirror)

Juventus are ready to include former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 25, as part of a deal to help them sign Barcelona's Croatia international Ivan Rakitic, 31. (Tuttosport, via Mail)

Ex-Germany manager Berti Vogts has questioned ​former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho's move from Barcelona to Bayern Munich, saying the 27-year-old Brazilian may not be the world star that he used to be. (Goal)

France captain Hugo Lloris has called on Tottenham to show greater resilience this season as they bid to win a first trophy since 2008. (Standard)

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for 22-year-old Spanish left-back Alberto Redondo, who was released by Getafe at the end of last season. (Footmercato, via Birmingham Mail)

Everton are planning to play a behind-closed-doors friendly to help some of their new signings build up their match-fitness. (Liverpool Echo)