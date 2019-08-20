Davide Zappacosta: Chelsea defender set to join Roma

Davide Zappacosta
Zappacosta was on the bench for Chelsea in the Super Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta is set to join Roma on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old Italy international arrived in Rome on Tuesday to complete the deal.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino on a four-year deal for £23m in 2017.

But after 22 appearances in the Premier League in his first season he only played four times in 2018-19. He has not made an appearance for Chelsea this season.

Fellow defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill have already left Stamford Bridge this summer.

