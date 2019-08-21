Scottish Gossip: Ryan Kent, Jack Hendry, Shelley Kerr, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Motherwell

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent hopes to force through a return to Rangers despite the proposed move being blocked by Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock and Motherwell are keen to sign Celtic defender Jack Hendry. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen insist there has been no contact from Serie A giants Lazio despite reports in Italy insisting Sam Cosgrove is on the Roman giants' wanted list. (Daily Record)

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has been hung out to dry in the aftermath of the World Cup and "betrayed by someone in the group" after stories of a heated debrief, according to former international Rose Reilly. (Scotsman, subscription required)

Legia Warsaw defender Makro Vesovic warns Rangers the Poles are ready to punch and kick their way to a Europa League first-leg win. (Sun)

Former Ibrox coach Adam Owen, who managed Lechia Gdansk, says Legia are feeling the heat after missing out on the league title last term and reckons an early Rangers goal in Warsaw tomorrow could crank the pressure up further. (Sun)

The agent of Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling, former Liverpool defender Bjorn Tore Kvarme, is backing his client, a Celtic signing target, to flourish if he moves abroad to a foreign club this summer. (Evening Times)

Celtic have teamed up with Ajax and Copenhagen as architects of a new Champions League qualifying format that favours club over country coefficients. (Daily Record)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister is confident Rangers have the character to handle fighting on domestic and European fronts this season should their continental campaign continue. (Herald)

Kilmarnock skipper Gary Dicker says there will be no hard feelings if Greg Taylor departs after accepting that the left-back is destined to "outgrow" the Ayrshire club. (Daily Mail, print edition)

The Scottish FA has approached Rangers winger Josh McPake, now on loan at Dundee, in a bid to kill off the Republic of Ireland's interest in the 17-year-old. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Robbie Neilson hopes Dundee United can do some wheeling and dealing to pave the way for former Motherwell winger Elliott Frear to join up at Tannadice. (Daily Express, print edition)

Ex-Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has found himself dumped in the Under-23s at Derby County after his summer move. (Sun)

Belgium and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard looks certain to miss the Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden next month with a thigh injury. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER SPORT

Andy Murray is unlikely to make an appearance at the Murray Trophy in Glasgow next month despite announcing his intention to compete in tournaments on the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour. (Times, subscription required)

Some Scotland players have already missed their last chance to reach the Rugby World Cup after a dismal loss to France last weekend, says defence coach Matt Taylor. (The National)