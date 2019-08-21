Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen say no Lazio contact after Italian report

Cosgrove was second top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership last season

Aberdeen have had no contact from Lazio regarding Sam Cosgrove, despite a report in Italy suggesting the Serie A club are interested in the striker.

The 22-year-old Englishman, signed from Carlisle United in 2018, has scored nine goals in eight games this season, having netted 21 last term.

His Aberdeen deal runs until 2022.

Lazio, who finished eighth in Serie A last season, have Italian international Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo of Ecuador among their current strikers.