Women's European Championship Qualifying
N Ireland Wom19:45Norway
Venue: Seaview

'We're in a good place' - Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels relishing Norway Euro 2021 qualifier

Rachel Furness has scored 17 goals in 61 caps for Northern Ireland
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch live on BBC Sport NI website; follow live text commentary

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says his players are 'optimistic' as they begin their quest for Euro 2021 qualification.

The Green and White Army host Norway at Seaview on Friday night, with the match to be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

While Northern Ireland go into the game as clear underdogs, the former Derry City manager says the squad is upbeat after building chemistry in training.

"They're very optimistic," said Shiels.

"There is a great energy amongst the players. They're happy about the preparation.

"That doesn't mean you're going to win a game of football, but it means we're doing everything we can to build the chemistry within the team, so that they can perform to the best of their ability. We're in a good place.

Norway, who reached the quarter-final of this year's World Cup, are favourites to progress from qualifying Group C, and Shiels insists his players must learn from a team of their quality.

"Norway are very good - they're so high up the echelons of world football," he said.

"They're a fantastic challenge for us to come up against and the players must learn from playing against them - and take it into the small steps of moving forward.

Kenny Shiels was appointed Northern Ireland manager in May
Shiels believes it's important for his players to produce a positive performance in their first competitive game since September 2018 as they look to build momentum ahead of Monday's trip to face early group leaders Wales, who hammered Faroe Islands 6-0 on Thursday evening.

"We've got to have something to build on," added Shiels, who revealed he will be without Claragh Connor after the Sion Swifts defender picked up an injury in training.

"The players are in a good frame of mind and the energy is flowing along nicely. We're not going to make any massive alterations - they know what we're preparing for and they know the task that's ahead of them, but they also have to know the methodology of getting to where we want to go.

"We expect to take a few steps forward from the Norway game and learn something from it."

