Europa League: Linfield face a 'mammoth task' - Dundalk coach Higgins

Higgins has warned about the threat of Qarabag wide man Abdellah Zoubir

Dundalk coach Ruaidhri Higgins believes it would be "the greatest result in the history of Irish football" if Linfield were to beat Qarabag FK over two legs.

The Blues host the Azerbaijan champions in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday, with the winner of the tie reaching the group stages.

The Lilywhites lost 4-1 on aggregate to Qarabag in the Champions League in July, and Higgins said their European pedigree was evident.

"It's a mammoth task," he said.

"Azerbaijan is not really a well-known football nation, but if you look at the last five or six years, Qarabag have been in the Europa League group stages four times and the Champions League once.

"During that Champions League group stage they drew home and away with Atletico Madrid, so that's an idea of the task that Linfield face.

"I would go as far as to say that if Linfield manage to pull this one off it would be the greatest result in Irish football history, north and south.

"Getting a result in 90 minutes is one thing, but beating a team such as Qarabag over two legs would be another matter altogether."

Higgins was linked with the Coleraine manager's job before Oran Kearney's return

While enthusing about the quality Qarabag have throughout their team, Higgins said their wide men are their most dangerous threats.

He does, however, believe they have one weakness in defence which Linfield may be able to exploit.

"They're very much a possession-based team who like to play out from the back and through midfield," Higgins explained.

"Their two wingers, Jaime Ramero and Abdellah Zoubir, are probably two of the best players we have come up against over the years in Europe.

"They have genuine quality and really hurt us when the game against us opened up - mind you it is probably not surprising as the budget for their front three is probably the same as the budget for our whole squad.

"In saying that, Qarabag are suspect from set-pieces and that's an area Linfield are very strong in.

"They have great delivery from both sides and if they can get good balls into the box and attack them aggressively then you never know."

Linfield boss Healy is Northern Ireland's record goalscorer

Linfield manager David Healy, who has spoken about how Dundalk have helped his coaching staff by providing information on Gurban Gurbanov's team, said Linfield will not abandon their attacking style for the tie.

It is not an approach that Dundalk took, but Higgins praised what he said would be a brave strategy.

"David has done as phenomenal job since taking over at Linfield and if he goes and attacks Qarabag then hats off to them," Higgins added.

"We tried to set up in a more structured way and aimed at hitting them on the break but I wish Linfield all the best."

If Linfield beat Qarabag over the two legs they would become the first Irish Premiership side to qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Dundalk reached the same stage in 2016-17, winning one and drawing one of their six games.