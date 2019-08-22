Oran Kearney: Coleraine boss says coming to terms with St Mirren exit was tough

Kearney's Coleraine enjoyed a 4-2 win over Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has revealed the mental challenges he faced in the aftermath of his departure from St Mirren.

Speaking on this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast, Kearney said he felt down after leaving the Scottish Premiership club at the end of June.

He was in charge of the Paisley side for 10 months and kept them up with a play-off win over Dundee United.

"It was as tough a month as I've had," the ex-Linfield midfielder said.

"I don't mind saying it - everyone talks about mental health and all that goes with it - and I'm ok to say those couple of weeks afterwards were tough going.

"All of a sudden, for the first time in my career as a player or manager, I was out of the game.

"With everything that happened over there, and probably a bit of bad feeling as well as the 'what if's' and everything that goes with it, it wasn't the easiest time."

Kearney was appointed on a three-year deal by The Buddies in September 2018 after leading the Bannsiders to an Irish Cup success and second place in the Irish Premiership the previous season.

He replaced Alan Stubbs with St Mirren sitting second from bottom of the Premiership table, which is where they finished the campaign before winning the play-off over Dundee United.

Kearney said at the time that he was "gutted" to leave but returned to the Showgrounds in early July for a second spell in charge of Coleraine.

"To be honest I probably wasn't looking to get back into football until about Christmas, but then you start over-thinking things and it can go from bad to worse," he explained.

"I needed to get out of the house and do something again because it can fester. That's why it happened so quickly [with Coleraine] because I knew I just had to throw myself into something again."

You can listen to more from Oran on Irish League Behaviour which is available to subscribe and listen to on the BBC Sounds App. Also joining Joel Taggart, Liam Beckett and Darren Fullerton on BBC Sport NI's new podcast are Coleraine players Steven Douglas, Stephen O'Donnell, Aaron Traynor and Josh Carson.