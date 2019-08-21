Torino v Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo's side aiming to reach Europa League group stage

Wolves are unbeaten in six games this season

Wolves will be aiming to reach the Europa League group stage for the first time when they face Serie A side Torino in the play-off round.

The first leg takes place in Italy on Thursday (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, have already progressed through two qualifying rounds.

They last played in the competition in 1980, when they lost in the first round of what was then the Uefa Cup.

Wolves started their season on 25 July and are unbeaten in six games so far, beating Crusaders and Pyunik Yerevan in Europe, while drawing against Leicester and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Opponents Torino also advanced through two qualifying rounds and are managed by former Watford and Inter Milan boss Walter Mazzarri.

"Wolves certainly need no introduction as they stopped Manchester United, who are one of the best teams in the world," he said.

"They picked up a similar number of points to us and finished in the same position as us.

"Like us, they have kept their backbone of last season and made some important signings, who are slowly being integrated into a very organised team."