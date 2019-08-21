Football gossip: Sancho, Neymar, Havertz, Wanyama, Almada

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund's England international winger Jadon Sancho, 19, their top January transfer target and are preparing a £100m bid. (Sun)

Barcelona have had their first offer of a loan with a 150m euros (£137m) option to buy for Brazil forward Neymar, 27, rejected by Paris St-Germain, as the Ligue 1 champions want €250m (£229m). (Marca)

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are among Europe's top clubs interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Germany forward Kai Havertz, 20, who is valued at £91m. (Sport1 - in German)

Liverpool's out-of-favour Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, 30, is attracting the interest of German side Bayer Leverkusen after failing to secure a move to Roma. (Bild - in German)

Tottenham are in talks to sell Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28, to Club Bruges for £11m. (Telegraph)

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 25, wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea but will reassess the situation in January. (Standard)

Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Velez Sarsfield Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada, 18, who has yet to renew his contract with the club. (A Bola, via Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants English midfielder Herbie Kane, 20, to feature in their Carabao Cup campaign, ending the hopes of Portsmouth, Sunderland and Coventry of signing the player on loan. (Portsmouth News)

Bayern Munich are open to selling former Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 30, for £22m. (Mail via Marca)