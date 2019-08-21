Marlon Pack: Cardiff City midfielder facing two months out with leg injury
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock fears that midfielder Marlon Pack could be out for up to two months.
The 28-year-old was a key signing from Bristol City on transfer deadline day.
He was forced off during the first half of Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Reading with a leg injury and was absent from Wednesday's 2-1 win over Huddersfield.
"It looks bad to me, I think the physio said that it could be a couple of months, which will be a nightmare for us," Warnock told BBC Sport Wales.
"You do begin to think your luck is running out as a manager, I must admit, because with Pack on Sunday we looked so good - composed and in charge - and then one mistake when he's come off and we've collapsed.
"If I was a young manager I would probably have panicked a little bit after Sunday, but I don't think it's time to panic.
"We said a few words on Tuesday and then we trained today - the first time we've ever trained on a match day.
"But I thought it was important to have a long meeting yesterday and say a few truths, and to get a response like that [against Huddersfield] I'm really pleased."