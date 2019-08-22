Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Motherwell, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen

Celtic have agreed a deal with Southampton to re-sign goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who will have a medical with the Parkhead club on Thursday. (Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has urged the club's fans to lay off under-fire chief executive Peter Lawwell, insisting he "puts the club first at all times". (Daily Record)

And Lennon says it's far too early to write off summer signings Boli Bolingoli and Christopher Jullien, pointing to the fact Virgil van Dijk and Teemu Pukki initially struggled at Celtic and are now thriving in the English Premier League. (Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis says team-mate Alfredo Morelos has matured after being sent off five times last season as the Colombian striker prepares to make his 100th appearance for the club in Thursday night's Europa League play-off against Legia Warsaw. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone want to sign out-of-favour Rangers midfielder Jason Holt on loan. (Sun)

Motherwell striker Craig Tanner - eyeing a first-team comeback after being out injured since March 2018 - has been offered a contract extension until Christmas. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge, a £300,000 summer recruit from Forest Green, has pledged to win over the Easter Road support and become a fans' favourite like Scott Allan and Florian Kamberi. (Sun)

New Hearts signing Glenn Whelan is in line to make his debut against Celtic on Sunday after playing the full 90 minutes in the reserves' win over St Mirren on Tuesday. (Daily Star, print edition)

Former Aberdeen full-back Kevin McNaughton says the fans should be appreciative of manager Derek McInnes' achievements at the club and regard European football as a "bonus". (Scotsman, print edition)