Ravel Morrison ready for Sheffield United debut - Wilder

Morrison has not started a Premier League game since 2013

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says that Ravel Morrison is ready to make his first Premier League appearance in five years.

The ex-West Ham forward has signed a one-year deal with the Blades after playing in Italy, Mexico and Norway.

Morrison, 26, featured in pre-season and Tuesday's behind-closed-doors game with his former club Manchester United.

"He played 90 minutes, he's been involved in both squads now, so he's ready," said Wilder.

Morrison, who can play in midfield or as a striker, last featured in the Premier League as a second-half substitute for West Ham in a 1-3 home loss to Southampton in August 2014.

He travelled for the Blades' season opener at Bournemouth but was not named in the matchday squad for that match or last weekend's win against Crystal Palace.

Wilder feels he has strong competition even for a place on the substitutes' bench but said he will utilise all his squad for Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Blackburn.

The Blades' boss also said there was a doubt over midfielder John Fleck, who was replaced by Luke Freeman in the first half of the win over Palace last Sunday.

But there was better news about striker Callum Robinson before Saturday's Premier League game with Leicester; the striker was also taken off injured against Palace,

"We've a doubt about John Fleck but Callum has trained all week," Wilder said. "We'll give John that time to recover."