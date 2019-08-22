Maurizio Sarri: Recuperating Juventus boss to miss two games

Maurizio Sarri succeeded compatriot Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus in June

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will sit out Juventus' next two league games after receiving treatment for pneumonia.

The 60-year-old Juventus boss also missed last weekend's friendly against Triestina because of what was initially thought to be flu.

He has undergone further tests and will not be in the dugout for Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

Tests "showed a good clinical improvement", a club statement said.

The veteran Italian joined Chelsea from Napoli in July 2018 and won the Europa League with the west London club during his one season at Stamford Bridge.

He took over at Juventus in June, succeeding compatriot Massimiliano Allegri.