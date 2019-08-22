Callum O'Hare: Coventry City sign Aston Villa midfielder on loan

Callum O'Hare's last appearance for Aston Villa came against Swansea in last season's FA Cup third round

Coventry City have agreed a loan deal until the end of the season for Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare.

The 21-year-old, who has made nine appearances for his parent club, spent the second half of last season on loan at Carlisle United in League Two.

"He has great creative ability and an eye for goal too," said Coventry manager Mark Robins.

England Under-20 international O'Hare scored three goals in 16 appearances at Carlisle last season.

City, who lie third in League One after four games, two points off the top, host Gillingham on Saturday.

