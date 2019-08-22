Scunthorpe United: Barnsley forward George Miller joins on season-long loan

George Miller made 45 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Bradford City last season

Scunthorpe United have agreed a season-long loan deal for Barnsley forward George Miller.

The 21-year-old joined the Tykes from Middlesbrough in January on a three-and-a-half year contract.

But the former Bury player spent all of last season on loan at Bradford City in League One, scoring 18 goals.

He made two substitute appearances for Barnsley this month - against Fulham in the Championship and Carlisle United in the EFL Cup first round.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.