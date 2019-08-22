Hearts: Craig Levein describes manager criticism as "madness"

Craig Levein has hit out at criticism of Premiership managers so early in the season

Hearts boss Craig Levein has labelled early-season criticism of managers in Scotland's top flight as "crazy".

Levein was asked about the reaction of a section of Celtic supporters calling for Neil Lennon to be sacked following their Champions League exit.

"I think there is a madness going around just now," said Levein, whose side face Celtic on Sunday.

"If you look through the league everybody is complaining... I don't know where it ends."

The Edinburgh club, with a point from their opening two Premiership games of the new campaign, travel to Celtic Park at the weekend.

Celtic suffered a shock defeat by Romanian outfit Cluj in Champions League qualifying, seeing them drop down to the Europa League play-offs.

But with supporters unhappy, Levein believes it is too early to criticise managers.

'Most owners aren't quite as jumpy'

"Thankfully, most of the owners aren't quite as jumpy as sometimes the punters can be," said the Hearts boss. "I'm not sure how much of it is actually your everyday supporter. I'm not sure how much it involves them. I think they just get on with their lives."

The growing influence of social media also has to be taken into account, according to Levein.

"You are always dealing with the extremes in football and in particularly with social media," he added.

Levein's Hearts travel to Celtic Park on Premiership duty on Sunday

"So I think everybody needs just to take a breath and just wait and see. Normally you would get halfway through a season before you would be judged on how things are going. You don't even get to the start of the season now. It's crazy.

"Anybody who has been in the managerial position and done it understands that. Ones who haven't, who just open their mouth and let a load of crap come out. You have to have been in that position, worn somebody's shoes before I think you have the right to criticise. A lot of it just now is just noise from people who are experts at making noise.

"Why do I do it? It's a bug. It's a drug. It's just what I do and without it it's just not the same. But it is getting worse. And I laugh about because I don't see what I can change."