Footballers who are fans: Oli McBurnie enjoys a night at QPR

A fan captures comedian Elis James (right) spotting Oli McBurnie

He might be a Blade now, but Oli McBurnie still has love for his former club Swansea City, as he attended their 3-1 win at QPR on Wednesday night and sat in the away end.

Comedian Elis James certainly seemed to enjoy watching the game close to a £20m Premier League striker.

But Sheffield United's McBurnie is far from the only footballer or football personality to decide to watch a game with fans for club or country.

We take a look at the players with a true bond with the supporters.

McBurnie enjoys a Swansong

Oli McBurnie was Swansea's top scorer last season

Only a few weeks removed from leaving the Liberty Stadium, Sheffield United and Scotland forward McBurnie was a surprise visitor to Loftus Road as his former club - who he only left at the end of August - produced a fine performance to win 3-1 at QPR.

You can't say he doesn't look the part!

A Kop idol mixes it with Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool academy

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a Liverpool fan before he was a player and, when he is injured, you can take the boy out of the team, but not the team out of the boy.

Fans were no doubt thrilled to see him in the away end for their Premier League clash with Wolves in December 2018 as Liverpool won 2-0.

Liverpool captain watches boyhood club

Jordan Henderson signed for Liverpool from Sunderland

He's Liverpool's captain, a key cog for Gareth Southgate's England and a Premier League star, but Jordan Henderson is still a Sunderland fan at heart.

A product of the Black Cats' academy, Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 but never forgot his roots and in 2014 was at Wembley as his former side lost the League Cup final 3-1 against Manchester City.

Carrick leads the chants at Turf Moor

Michael Carrick, leader on the pitch, in the dugout and on the terraces!

The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder used a long injury lay-off to hone his chanting skills in a match at Burnley.

McNaughton forever a Bluebird

Kevin McNaughton was awarded a testimonial by Cardiff City

Kevin McNaughton's Cardiff career was essentially over when the Bolton loanee was introduced to supporters before a 0-0 draw with Bristol City in December 2015.

However, McNaughton did not just make the appearance and hit the M5, he remained at the Cardiff City Stadium and watched the match from the Canton Stand.

Wilson loves watching football

Harry Wilson (second right) has joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan

When he did not make the Wales squad for Euro 2016, Harry Wilson did what the rest of the country did: he got himself a plane ticket for France and joined the 'Red Wall' in supporting Chris Coleman's side.

The Wales winger used a period last season when he was injured to pop back home to watch Corwen versus CPD Pwllheli. Wilson has been a big supporter of his former club Corwen.

Maguire followed England to France

Two years before playing a key role in the England side that reached the semi-final of the World Cup, Maguire - and his mates - went to France to support the Three Lions at Euro 2016.

Perhaps he can now follow in Carrick's footsteps and become the next Manchester United terrace idol.

The ref who loves Tranmere

Ask most casual football fans about Tranmere's League Two promotion last season and chances are they will talk about a famous fan coming to the fore, rather than their Wembley win over Newport County.

Dean made headlines from the terraces as Rovers knocked Forest Green out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage.