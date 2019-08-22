Vincent Kompany: Anderlecht boss gives up managerial duties on match days

Vincent Kompany took over as player-manager at Anderlecht in the summer but the team has taken only two points from their first four league games

Anderlecht's Vincent Kompany is to relinquish his managerial duties on match days in order to concentrate on playing.

Kompany was appointed player-manager at the Belgian club this summer after 11 years at Manchester City.

But Anderlecht have taken only two points from their first four league games - their worst start for 21 years.

Kompany will now be captain, while head coach Simon Davies will be in charge of tactical changes and substitutions.

The change will come into effect immediately, starting with Friday's match away to league champions Genk.

"One of the things that is going to change straight away is Vinnie is going to be captain," revealed Welshman Davies at the team's pre-match news conference.

"He is going to concentrate on being the player on match day.

"If Vinnie can be the best player in the league, which he is, and lead on the field, I can take responsibility for all the other things like changes and how we play, and if we need to change shape during the game."

Anderlecht have suffered two defeats and two goalless draws, leaving them 13th out of 16 in Belgian First Division A, eight points behind leaders Club Bruges.

Things came to a head last Saturday for Kompany when his side conceded four second-half goals to slip from 1-0 up to a 4-2 loss at Kortrijk.

The former Manchester City captain, who won 10 trophies at Etihad Stadium, will take over the armband from former City team-mate Samir Nasri.

The Frenchman was one of several new arrivals at the club this summer, including former Tottenham and West Brom player Nacer Chadli and striker Kemar Roofe from Leeds United.