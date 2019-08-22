Euro 2021 qualifying: Six uncapped players in Wales U21s

Paul Bodin won 24 caps for Wales, scoring three goals

New Wales Under 21 manager Paul Bodin has six uncapped players in his squad for "two tough" Euro 2021 qualifiers against Belgium and Germany.

Adam Przybek, Ben Williams, Jack Vale, Brennan Johnson, Dylan Levitt and Terry Taylor have been called up.

Wales host Belgium in their opening qualifier at Wrexham's Racecourse on Friday, 6 September.

Bodin's side host Euro 2019 runners-up Germany at the same venue four days later.

"It will be a real stern challenge for us," Bodin told BBC Sport Wales.

"But like all challenges you relish that and I'm really looking forward to it. "

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova are the other teams in Group 9 with the group winners and the best runners-up qualifying automatically for the finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

The other eight group runners-up will secure a play-off spot with four further teams qualifying for the finals.

Former Wales and Swindon Town left-back Bodin has been promoted from his role with the U19 side to succeeded Robert Page as U21 boss.

Page had selected the U21 squad before being promoted to Ryan Giggs' coaching staff with the senior side but Bodin is familiar with the players.

"I've worked with the Under-21s over the last few years and I know all the players that have progressed through the intermediate age groups," Bodin said.

"It's kind of a natural progression in many respects.

"We're all moving up one step with Rob moving up to the seniors, I'm moving up to the U21s, Rob Edwards from U17s to U19s and Richey Williams up to the Under-17s.

"We know all the players and know all the systems and how it all works. Hopefully that continuity will help us moving forward."

Wales Under 21 squad: Adam Przybek (Ipswich Town), George Ratcliffe (Barry Town United - on loan from Cardiff City), Regan Poole (MK Dons), Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale - on loan from Sheffield United) Ben Williams (Barnsley), Brandon Cooper (Swansea City), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Jack Evans (Swansea City), Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town), Daniel Mooney (Fleetwood Town), Mark Harris (Wrexham - on loan from Cardiff City), Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers), Niall Huggins (Leeds United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Terry Taylor (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Broadhead (Burton Albion - on loan from Everton), Aaron Lewis (Lincoln City)