Bury: English Football League could grant Shakers extra 48 hours to avoid expulsion

Bury have had six matches suspended by the English Football League this season

Bury could be granted an extra 48 hours to avoid expulsion from the English Football League after it emerged four parties are interested in a takeover.

Owner Steve Dale has received four offers for the financially-threatened club, one of which has his backing, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

The club has until 23:59 BST on Friday to prove their financial viability.

"If something credible came through, I'm sure the board would look at it," said EFL chief executive Debbie Jevans.

"We've already suspended five matches and those five matches will have to be fitted into the rest of the season.

"We could potentially look at 24 to 48 hours but two to three weeks is simply not possible."

Jevans confirmed to BBC Radio Manchester the EFL was aware of parties who had shown an interest in the Shakers and had subsequently passed them on to Dale.

"Our position is that we are still searching and asking for the information that we require from Mr Dale to run the football club," added Jevans.

"Separate to that, we have received some communication from people interested in purchasing the football club and we have communicated that with Mr Dale and asked him whether or not we can share financial information, because it is privileged and he is still the owner.

"He has given permission for that so we have shared the information and put A in touch with B, so there are people that are interested."

Earlier this week, Dale turned down a fresh offer to buy the club, understood to be from former Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite.

Bury's match against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday has already been postponed, the club's sixth successive fixture to be suspended.

A 'one-off' extension

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has written to Jevans asking for the EFL to show leniency towards the Shakers as they bid to avoid expulsion.

He also requested an urgent meeting with the EFL, the Football Association, Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association and "other local stakeholders" over the issue.

Referencing the respective financial situations at both Bolton Wanderers and Bury, Burnham said: "To lose either team through financial difficulties would be a real tragedy.

"Given the urgency of Bury's plight, I ask you to consider intervening on this occasion and granting the club a one-off extension based on an explicit agreement that new ownership would be actively sought and demonstrated."