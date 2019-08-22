Junior Morias: Northampton striker joins St Mirren on two-year contract

Morias scored six goals last season for Northampton Town in League Two
St Mirren are "very lucky" to have Junior Morias, says manager Jim Goodwin, after the striker arrived on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Morias, 24, joins from English League Two side Northampton Town, where he was a team-mate of Sam Foley, who signed for St Mirren three weeks ago.

Jamaican forward Morias scored six times in 25 games for Northampton after 18 months at Peterborough United.

"He's a very good footballer, and physically very strong," Goodwin said.

"He's good with his back to goal, links the game up and has a turn of pace, as well which is important in the modern game."

Morias began his career at Wycombe Wanderers, moving on to non-league sides Boreham Wood and St Albans City before a switch to League One Peterborough, where he netted 11 goals in 51 appearances.

The striker, Goodwin's 10th signing, is ready to "put in the work" at St Mirren.

"I had a good conversation with the manager and I know what he wants to achieve and it matches what I want to do," Morias said.

"I spoke to Sam Foley and I asked him about everything I needed to know. He said there were a great bunch of lads here, good staff and it was all positive."

