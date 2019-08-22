FAI Cup second round: Derry City could welcome back Junior for Dundalk tie

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (right) has scored nine goals in his first season for Derry

Extra.ie FAI Cup second round: Derry City v Dundalk Venue: The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 23 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City may welcome back striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe for Friday's FAI Cup second-round tie against holders Dundalk at the Brandywell.

Junior has been out of action for over a month because of a hip injury after impressing in his debut season with Declan Devine's side.

With David Parkhouse ruled out by suspension, Junior's return would be a major boost for Derry.

"Junior has been a huge loss for us," said Devine of the nine-goal striker.

"He has trained with us in recent days and we'll give him to the last moment.

"He's been a sensational signing for Derry City Football Club. If Junior is able to play, we certainly will be getting him on the pitch."

Adrian Delap and former Institute man Michael McCrudden will be other attacking options for Devine if Junior does not pass his late fitness test.

Sides in first of two Brandywell cup meetings

Friday's game will be first of two cup battles between the sides at the Brandywell over the next month with them also meeting in the EA Sports Cup Final on 14 September.

With Dundalk looking on course to retain the League of Ireland title, the Lilywhites are already being talked about as possible treble winners this year, with Derry the only club to have previously achieved the feat in 1988/89.

However, Devine believes his Candystripes are capable of upsetting last year's double winners.

"Tomorrow is a night when somebody can go down in folklore and make a name for themselves," Devine told BBC Radio Foyle.

Declan Devine says Dundalk's work ethic is something he would like his players to replicate

"It's about time now that we hit one of the big two [Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers] and try and get a win against one of them.

"Dundalk are a fantastic side. They are an incredibly humble side but they have serial winners.

"They work extremely hard to be successful and that is something we would like to replicate at this football club."

Derry's hopes of clinching a European spot were hit by last Friday's 2-0 home defeat by Shamrock Rovers when the Candystripes were the architects of their own downfall by giving away a penalty and then missing a spot-kick of their own when the score was 1-0.

"The players were disappointed but there was nothing in the game.

"Shamrock Rovers never really hurt us. We caused our own problems."