Hibernian fans successful in buying Lawrie Reilly's championship medals

Lawrie Reilly won two Championship medals for Hibernian

Hibernian fans have clubbed together to buy legendary forward Lawrie Reilly's championship medals.

Hibs Historic Trust appealed for donations in order to bid for the two championship medals won in 1951 and 1952, with the promise they would be displayed at Easter Road.

And both medals were purchased at an auction for £12,000.

Reilly, one of Hibs' fabled 'Famous Five', scored 238 goals in 333 games for the Leith men.

"We are proud to announce that the we have acquired at auction Lawrie Reilly's championship medals," said the trust on Twitter.

Reilly died at the age of 84 in July 2013.